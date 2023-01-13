Dead Space Remake Runs in 4K@30FPS With Ray Tracing in Quality Mode on PS5/XSX; Performance Mode 1440P@60FPS

Dead Space Remake will run in 4K resolution at 30FPS with ray tracing in Quality Mode on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

EA announced the news via the game's official Twitter account just now. In addition to the game's quality mode on the next-gen consoles, there will be a Performance Mode that runs the game in 2K (1440p) resolution at 60FPS without ray tracing. Although EA mentions that these modes will be available on consoles, there's no mention of the resolution and framerate on the Xbox Series S. It will be interesting to see in which resolution and framerate the game will run in each mode on Microsoft's entry-level next-gen console.

Looking for #DeadSpace specs? We’ve got you covered. Console players have the option to choose between 2 graphics modes: 👉 Quality: 30fps at 4K (UHD) resolution with ray-tracing.

👉 Performance: 60fps with 2K (QHD) with no ray-tracing. PC players keep reading 👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/GxVMjai8QX — Dead Space (@deadspace) January 13, 2023

Aside from confirming the graphical modes on consoles, EA has also reconfirmed the game's minimum and recommended PC requirements - both were revealed months ago, and these still appear valid. For the sake of completeness, we've included the PC requirements down below:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Window 10 64-bit +

Processor: Ryzen 5 2600x, Core i5 8600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 5700, GTX 1070

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Window 10 64-bit +

Processor: Ryzen 5 5600X,Core i5 11600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon RX 6700 XT, Geforce RTX 2070

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Dead Space Remake launches later this month on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on January 27. As covered earlier today, the remake will offer new side quests with various characters having their roles greatly expanded throughout the game.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it", EA explained earlier today. "For the most part, it was all about leaving alone the beats that made the game so great and improving the ones that were problematic, where we thought we could do better. Walking that line was often difficult, but I think we struck a really good balance.”

“Right, it was important to give them more background, depth, and motivation so the personal connections feel more meaningful. So, there are some very compelling threads the players can follow through these new side quests.”