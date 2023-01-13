Dead Space Remake Has New Side Quests, Isaac isn’t Just Taking Orders Anymore

The Dead Space remake arrives in just a couple weeks, and new details about how Montreal-based developer Motive Studio is updating the game continue to filter out. While the new Dead Space retains the familiar bones of the original game, its script has been totally rewritten. In the past, the developers implied this was largely because they needed to give the no-longer-mute Isaac Clarke something to say, but it seems like the rewriting goes a bit beyond that.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. For the most part, it was all about leaving alone the beats that made the game so great, and improving the ones that were problematic, where we thought we could do better. Walking that line was often difficult, but I think we struck a really good balance.”

Apparently, a number of characters, including major names like Nicole and Mercer, and even minor side characters like Jacob Temple and Elizabeth Cross, have had their roles significantly expanded. According to Dead Space “realization director” Joel MacMillan some of these characters will have full-on sidequests devoted to them, which will give you new insight into the destruction of the Ishimura.

“Right, it was important to give them more background, depth, and motivation so the personal connections feel more meaningful. So, there are some very compelling threads the players can follow through these new side quests.”

But again, the character who’s received the biggest overhaul is Isaac Clarke himself. In the original game, Isaac felt a bit like an underappreciated errand boy, but that’s changing. According to Dead Space creative director Roman Campos-Oriola, Isaac now he gets to hash out solutions with other characters, with his reasons for doing things ultimately being more tied to his engineering abilities.

“He’s now a bit more involved in events and solving problems. He’s part of the conversation. And that gives more depth to the character; it gives him more agency.”

The Dead Space remake shambles onto PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on January 27. Haven’t been keeping up with the game? Do check out our rundown of everything you need to know about the remake and the game’s launch trailer.