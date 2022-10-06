Menu
Dead Space Remake PC System Requirements Revealed; RTX 2070, RX 6700 XT GPUs Recommended

Francesco De Meo
Oct 6, 2022, 06:20 AM EDT
Dead Space Remake

The Dead Space remake official PC system requirements have been revealed, suggesting a rather beefy system will be required to run the game well.

The recommended requirements, which have been shared alongside the minimum requirements on the game's Steam store page, include a Core i5 11600K, Ryzen 5 5600X CPUs, and an RTX 2070, RX 6700 XT GPUs. It's not specified what resolution and framerates are achieved with these specs, so if they are for 1080p, 60 FPS, the system requirements will obviously be higher for 1440p and 4K resolutions.

You can find the full Dead Space PC system requirements below.

MINIMUM:

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
    • OS: Window 10 64-bit +
    • Processor: Ryzen 5 2600x, Core i5 8600
    • Memory: 16 GB RAM
    • Graphics: AMD RX 5700, GTX 1070
    • DirectX: Version 12
    • Network: Broadband Internet connection
    • Storage: 50 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
    • OS: Window 10 64-bit +
    • Processor: Ryzen 5 5600X,Core i5 11600K
    • Memory: 16 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Radeon RX 6700 XT, Geforce RTX 2070
    • DirectX: Version 12
    • Network: Broadband Internet connection
    • Storage: 50 GB available space

The Dead Space remake launches on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on January 27th. The game may also be coming to previous-gen consoles, judging from some recent findings.

The sci-fi survival-horror classic Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up to offer a deeper, more immersive experience. This remake brings jaw-dropping visual fidelity, suspenseful atmospheric audio, and improvements to gameplay while staying faithful to the original game’s thrilling vision.

Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast mining ship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board.

Now alone and armed with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac races to find Nicole as the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura unravels around him. Trapped with hostile creatures called Necromorphs, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship but against his own crumbling sanity.

