Dead Space Remake Gameplay Comparison Video Shows Impressive Lighting Overhaul, High Geometric Complexity , New Particle Effects, Evolved Gameplay and More

Aernout van de Velde
Oct 5, 2022, 04:57 AM EDT
dead space remake gameplay comparison video

The first gameplay trailer débuted yesterday, and now we already have a Dead Space Remake gameplay comparison video, showing the impressive work that the development is putting into this upcoming remake.

Yesterday's gameplay trailer was impressive, to say the least. Based on this trailer, we aren’t looking at a simple remake job, but Motive is going all out to offer a more immersive and deeper experience on next-gen consoles and PC. Following the release of the trailer, YouTuber ‘ElAnalistaDeBits’ got to work and compared the new trailer to scenes from the original game. While this comparison shows that the original Dead Space from 2008 still holds up pretty well, it also highlights the vast improvements to lighting, geometric complexity, particle effects, and greatly evolved gameplay. In all honesty – we couldn’t be more excited about Motive’s remake. Be sure to check out the new comparison video down below:

Announced back in July of last year, EA Motive’s rebuild space horror title uses the Frostbite Engine to offer next-gen visuals while retaining the game’s original trilling vision.

“Developing this remake has been a lot of fun for us at Motive, as we’re true fans of the franchise and want to treat it with the respect it deserves. It’s been equally exciting to see players' reactions as we’re taking them on this development journey with us,” said Phillippe Ducharme, Senior Producer of Dead Space earlier this year. “We’re making great progress on our road to hitting Alpha and we’re happy to announce that the game will be launching in January next year. We can’t wait for players, both old and new, to see how we've elevated the original experience in the remake to be just as impactful for this generation.”

Dead Space puts players in the boots of Isaac Clarke, an everyman engineer on a routine mission to fix a gigantic mining starship, the USG Ishimura. But aboard the Ishimura, a living nightmare awaits. The ship’s crew has been slaughtered and infected, and Isaac’s girlfriend, Nicole, is missing somewhere on board. Alone and trapped, with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac faces a battle for survival - not only against terrifying monsters called Necromorphs but his own crumbling sanity.

Dead Space Remake is launching on January 27, 2023, for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.

