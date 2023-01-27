Dead Space Remake PS5/XSS&/XSX/PC Comparison Highlights Lower Resolution on Consoles, Lack of RT on Series S

A new Dead Space Remake comparison video has been released, showing the game running on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

As can be read in our recent article about the PC version, Motive's latest title is by no means a bad-looking game on PC, but it won't win the award for the best-looking title either. In addition, the game does appear to suffer from some stuttering issues on PC, and we're looking forward to a post-launch patch that will address this issue.

So how does the PC version compare to the console versions and how do the next-gen consoles fair against each other with this game? Tech channel 'ElAnalistaDeBits' put the game to the test on the different platforms, and going by his comparison, the PC version looks best. However, the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are equivalent to the high PC settings. Unfortunately, compared to the PC, the console versions run in a lower resolution in Quality Mode with ray tracing at 30FPS. In addition, the Series S version lacks ray tracing altogether and runs in a dynamic 1440p resolution with VRS.

Interestingly, load times are slightly faster on Xbox Series X compared to the PS5 version - in most games, the PS5 benefits from faster loading times. You can check out the new comparison video down below and see what version you prefer:

Dead Space Remake is available globally now for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Here's what our very own Nathan Birch had to say about this remake:

The new Dead Space is a mostly-successful revival of a survival horror landmark, offering atmospheric new visuals and a series of precision updates to combat, level layouts, and the game’s scary bits that ought to surprise and excite veteran engineers. That said, there was room for Motive Studio to push ever further, as some game elements still feel a bit dated. Dead Space should satisfy long-suffering fans of the franchise, but compared to the latest, greatest AAA horror competition, it’s no longer a cut above.