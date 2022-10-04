Dead Space Remake’s First Gameplay Trailer Shows Gooey Dismemberment, Zero-G, and More

Since being announced last year, EA and Montreal-based developer Motive have kept fans in the loop regarding the development of the new Dead Space remake, sharing various bits of early behind-the-scenes footage. That said, we haven’t really seen much in the way of actual polished gameplay, which some are getting impatient for, given the game is supposed to come out in just a few months. Well, thankfully, EA has finally provided a full gameplay reveal for the new Dead Space, and the game is looking impressive!

The USG Ishimura has received a pretty major update, looking much more detailed than in the past. Motive is also bringing the ship to life with some nice-looking lighting and environmental effects. We also get a first peek at zero-G exploration, which promises to be intense. As for the necromorphs, they’re as disgusting as ever, particularly after they’ve lost a couple of limbs. But hey, enough of my preamble, check out the Dead Space trailer for yourself, below.

Haven’t been keeping up with the Dead Space remake? Here’s EA’s official description:

“The sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up by Motive Studios to offer a deeper and more immersive experience. Dead Space is being developed exclusively for next-generation consoles and PC, raising the level of horror and immersion to unprecedented heights for the franchise through stunning visuals, audio and controls powered by the Frostbite game engine. Fans will experience an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more as they fight to survive a living nightmare aboard the desolate mining starship, the USG Ishimura, all while uncovering the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship

Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast, sprawling starship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and infected by some alien scourge...and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board. Now Isaac is alone with only his tools and engineering skills as he attempts to uncover the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura. Trapped with hostile creatures called “necromorphs”, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship, but his own crumbling sanity.”

The Dead Space remake launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on January 27, 2023.