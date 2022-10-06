Dead Space Remake Could Be Coming to Last Gen Consoles, Too

The Dead Space remake could be coming to last-generation consoles, too. The rumor comes directly from the PlayStation Latinoamérica YouTube channel, where a new game trailer was uploaded with both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 tags.

So far, all official communications (including the very last one shared this week alongside the debut gameplay trailer) had only mentioned PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Of course, it is certainly possible that this is merely a clerical error on behalf of PlayStation Latinoamérica. On the other hand, there is precedent for another upcoming remake adding PlayStation 4 support after the announcement, as CAPCOM did the same for Resident Evil 4.

If that turns out to be correct for the Dead Space remake, it'll be interesting to see whether the game also lands on Microsoft's Xbox One. So far, that doesn't seem to be the case for Resident Evil 4.

Rebuilt on the Frostbite Engine, the Dead Space remake is scheduled for release on January 27th, 2023, featuring many improvements over the original.

The Peeling System: Necromorphs, monstrosities unlike anything seen before, have been reconstructed around the new Peeling System, which introduces layered flesh, tendons and bones that break, tear and shatter in shocking new ways. And while strategy is key, players will also experience increased opportunities for creativity in how they utilize their variety of unique weapons and abilities to combat these horrifying enemies.

The Intensity Director: Dead Space's beautifully crafted, equally haunting world has long been easy for players to get lost in, but now players will truly feel the weight of every mysterious step Isaac takes. The new Intensity Director dynamically adjusts what shows up in Isaac's path, from Necromorph spawns and how they choose to attack them, to environmental effects such as light, smoke, particles and sound. Isaac's heartbeat, breathing, and exertions also adjust based on his stress level to provide players direct feedback into his mental, emotional and physical state.

An Enhanced Engineering Fantasy: Without weapons or backup, Isaac is forced to defend himself against the Necromorphs by leveraging high-tech mining tools to strategically dismember nightmarish creatures, solve puzzles on his thrilling journey and turn the Ishimura's malfunctioning systems to his advantage. Originally a silent protagonist, players will now hear more from the beloved engineer via new narrative enrichments voiced by Gunner Wright, the original voice of Isaac in Dead Space 2 (2011) and Dead Space 3 (2013).

A Fully Interconnected Ishimura: From the start screen to the end credits, players will confront the frighteningly tight corridors and shadowed hallways of the USG Ishimura without a single load screen or camera cut ever breaking the immersion. This enormous mining ship has been restored for the remake with new rooms, routes and obstacles while permitting seamless exploration with new UI map controls and an improved locator.