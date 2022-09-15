Menu
Resident Evil 4 Remake Still Haunted by Last-Gen, Will Get a PS4 Release

Nathan Birch
Sep 15, 2022, 03:59 PM EDT
Oops, Capcom did it again. Prior to the release of Resident Evil Village it was implied the game would be a next-gen-only experience, but Capcom later backtracked, bringing the game to Xbox One and PS4. Well, history repeats itself, as the remake of Resident Evil 4 was originally announced as a next-gen exclusive, but today during their big Tokyo Game Show presentation, Capcom revealed the game is still in the works for PS4. A disappointing development for those hoping Resident Evil would finally escape the grasp of dated last-gen hardware, but apparently, there aren’t enough next-gen consoles out there to satisfy Capcom yet.

But hey, the Resident Evil 4 remake is still an exciting project, and Capcom is promising to reveal more info in a new Resident Evil Showcase next month. No specific date was provided, but expect it to drop sometime around the Halloween season.

Haven’t been keeping up with the new Resident Evil 4? It aims to fully reimagine the classic, with a somewhat moodier tone. Here’s Capcom on their goals for the project…

“This time, the game is being developed to achieve state-of-the-art quality for a survival horror suitable for 2023, while preserving the essence of the original game. We aim to make the game feel familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling to it. This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard.

Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Racoon City. Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been recruited as an agent reporting directly to the president. With the experience of multiple missions on his back, Leon is sent to rescue the kidnapped daughter of the president of the United States. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the villagers. And the curtain rises on this story of grueling survival horror and rescue.”

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on March 24, 2023. You can get more info on this year's Resident Evil Village Winter's Expansion, right here.

