Dead Cells Likely to Release on Android Sometime in Q3 2020

Dead Cells is arguably one of the best platforms out there. I'm talking about Super Meat Boy level best. Earlier last year, Dead Cells released on iOS, with the promise of an Android release. The developers didn't say when just that the game would 'eventually' find its way to Android. Fans of the hardcore platformer will have to wait a little longer before they can play it on Android, as fresh reports indicate that the game won't be released on the platform till Q3 2020.

Android version will be out Q3 2020. We are also working on content update but do not have a timing to share at the moment. Ultimately we will catch-up with Console/PC versions. — Playdigious (@Playdigious) January 8, 2020

Dead Cells is a procedurally-generated action-exploration-based platformer. Players explore a series of dungeons and fight the creatures within. Here are some of the features that the mobile version will come with.

Roguevania - The progressive exploration of an interconnected world, with the replayability of a rogue-lite and the adrenaline pumping threat of permadeath

Frantic and Dynamic 2D Action - Learn your enemies’ patterns to stay alive, or prepare to be sent back to your cell before you can say “baguette”

Nonlinear Progression - Unlock new levels with every death, opt for the path that suits your current build, your playstyle or just your mood. Surely, the ramparts can’t be as bad the sewers, right?

Play at your own pace - Will you explore every nook and cranny of the castle, or rush to the end?

Carefully redesigned for mobile with a revamped interface

Two game modes available - Original and Auto-Hit

Custom controls and More touch controls options available - change the buttons’ position and size to your liking, swipe to dodge…

MFi external controller support

Pay once to get the full Dead Cells experience! No ads, no F2P mechanics!

Much like the iOS version, its Android counterpart should retail at $9.99 with no in-app purchases to muddy the waters. Do bear in mind that this game is all about the reflexes wasn't designed to be played on a touchscreen. Hopefully, the developers have made the mobile version touchscreen-friendly. Still, I'd recommend that you play this game with a controller for the 'real' Dead Cells experience. This is one of the few titles that might be able to take full advantage of a high refresh rate screen offered by devices such as the ASUS ROG Phone 2 and Razer Phone 2.