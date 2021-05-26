Dead by Daylight Resident Evil DLC Out Now, Adds Nemesis, Leon and Jill
Not long after the release of Resident Evil Village, Dead by Daylight has now been updated with a Resident Evil themed DLC featuring renowned characters like Leon Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and Nemesis. The map is a recreation of the Raccoon City Police Station, of course, and there are some interesting new mechanics coming to Dead by Daylight with this DLC, such as AI-driven zombies and an infection meter that survivors will have to keep in check.
Check out the reveal trailer below.
Each Survivor will come with three perks that fans will be thrilled to enjoy. Flashbang, one of Leon’s perks, marks a first by enabling players to spawn an entirely new item. Upon reaching a certain rate of repair progress on generators, Leon will be able to hide in a locker and craft a flash grenade, which can then be used to distract or blind the Killer temporarily.
Those who prefer to play as Killer will have their share of excitement too as they will get to embody Resident Evil’s very own Nemesis, known in-game as The Tyrant. This monstrous character can infect Survivors with his powerful tentacle attacks. The more he infects them, the more power he gains as his tentacle’s reach increases. To counter his harmful strikes, Survivors can rely on vaccines peppered throughout the maps. Available in limited quantities, the shots will help relieve the Survivors’ infection and allow them to continue on their mission to fix generators, open the gates, and save their lives.
Beware of the Zombies
For the first time in Dead by Daylight's history, the Resident Evil Chapter will feature an AI-assisted Killer. On top of avoiding deadly attacks by Nemesis, Survivors will also need to be careful of lurking zombies waiting to take a bite out of them. These AI-controlled monsters will bring a new dynamic to the already tense hide-and-seek gameplay and will require Survivors to adapt and develop new strategies.
Escape Raccoon City Police Station
In addition to stepping into the shoes of these famed characters, players will also get the quintessential Resident Evil experience by exploring a new map: the Raccoon City Police Station, a now decrepit relic of what was once a beacon of justice and one of the city’s emblematic
landmarks.
