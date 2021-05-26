Dead by Daylight Resident Evil DLC Out Now, Adds Nemesis, Leon and Jill

Not long after the release of Resident Evil Village, Dead by Daylight has now been updated with a Resident Evil themed DLC featuring renowned characters like Leon Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and Nemesis. The map is a recreation of the Raccoon City Police Station, of course, and there are some interesting new mechanics coming to Dead by Daylight with this DLC, such as AI-driven zombies and an infection meter that survivors will have to keep in check.

Check out the reveal trailer below.

