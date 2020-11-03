Days Gone on PS5 Can be Played in Dynamic 4K at up to 60fps, Saves Will Transfer

Unlike this current generation, Sony is embracing backward compatibility with the PS5, with many PS4 titles offering improved resolution and performance thanks to the new console’s “Game Boost” feature. We’ve already heard that God of War and Ghost of Tsushima can be played at up to 60fps on PS5, but the open-world zombie game Days Gone is going a step further.

According to Days Gone developer SIE Bend Studio, the game will feature dynamic 4K resolution and 60fps on the PS5. Like most first-party games, PS4 to PS5 save transfers will also be possible.

If you're taking a ride on the Broken Road for the first time, or finishing up NG+, here's what you can expect when you boot up #DaysGone on the #PS5: 📺 Up to 60FPS w/ Dynamic 4K

While I’m sure both God of War and Ghost of Tsushima will feature significantly improved resolution on the PS5, the developers of the games didn’t make any specific promises about 4K, dynamic or no. One thing I’d like to know about are Days Gone’s PS5 loading times. They could be a bit of a distraction in the original PS4 game, so cutting them out would be a nice quality-of-life improvement. Missed out on Days Gone when it first launched? While its subject matter isn’t terribly original, Wccftech’s Alessio Palumbo found Days Gone to be a worthwhile open-world experience in his full review…

Days Gone puts Bend Studio once again on the map of all PlayStation gamers after many years of oblivion. While it doesn't deliver any meaningful innovations in terms of open world and gameplay mechanics, it's a fun game that sports gorgeous graphics and a surprisingly great story/cast of characters, possibly paving the way for a sequel featuring Deacon 'the Drifter' St. John.

Days Gone is available now on PS4. A number of top PS4 games, including Days Gone, God of War, and Uncharted 4 will be available for “free” to PS5 owners through the PlayStation Plus Collection.