Days Gone Devs Crown the DualSense Controller Their Favorite PS5 Feature

As part of our Days Gone PC launch interview with Bend Studio, we asked Lead Gameplay Designer Ron Allen and Senior UI Programmer Zachary Lewis about their favorite PlayStation 5 feature and both enthusiastically mentioned the DualSense controller.

Even though you've been focused on Days Gone PC, I'm guessing you also have got your hands on the PlayStation 5 by now. Out of all of the new features of the console, do you have a favorite? Maybe the DualSense controller, the SSD, the 3D audio, or ray tracing support. Something that could be a great feature to use in the next PS5 games, in your opinion.

Zachary Lewis: Well, as a user interface guy, the tactility and the haptics of the DualSense controller is something that I am really excited about playing with. We've seen some of the games on PlayStation 5 start to explore it. But, you know, I think that there's a lot more that can be done, you know, that they're just going to take time to see how we can integrate that to make the game feel more real in the player's hands. And that's something that I'm really excited about on the PS5.

Ron Allen: I would agree with Zach 100%. For instance, I'll use Returnal from Housemarque, a PS5 game that Sony released not that long ago. You can feel the rain on the controller while playing it and I was blown away by how they split the adaptive triggers for the different fire modes and things like that. It's just the DualSense controller in particular I'm extremely excited about, especially after playing Astro's Playroom. It's just amazing and I cannot wait to see what everybody else comes up with in the future.