Menu
Company

Day 1 Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Update 1.0.1 Available; Game Already Playable on PC via Switch Emulators

Aernout van de Velde
Nov 11, 2022, 05:55 AM EST
Copy Shortlink
Day 1 Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Update 1.0.1

The day 1 Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet update 1.0.1 has been made available ahead of the game’s launch next week.

As said, this day 1 patch has already been rolled out and will be downloaded and installed automatically if this option has been enabled for those who pre-ordered the game digitally. Those who purchased the game physically can download this update on launch day.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Spotify and Google are Finally Rolling Out User Choice Billing

The release notes for this update are quite minimal and only mention bug fixes and adjustments. Of course, it’s likely that this patch also included some undocumented changes. We’ve included the release notes, as released by the Pokémon Company and Game Freak down below:

Day 1 Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Update 1.0.1 Release Notes

■ Ver.1.0.1 [2022.11.11 delivery]

｜Update details
・Several bug fixes and adjustments have been made so that you can play the game comfortably.

Although the game isn’t out yet, both versions already appear to be playable on PC through Switch emulators Ryujinx and Yuzu. The game’s ROM leaked online last week, and some already managed to get their hands on it. Emulation isn’t perfect just yet, but performance will likely release in the future.

As to prevent spoilers, we won’t be including the gameplay here, but those interested can still look at it on YouTube or various mirrors.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Xeon Max ‘Sapphire Rapids HBM’ CPUs Specs & Prices Leak Out: Xeon Platinum 9480 Flagship With Up To 56 Cores at $12980 US

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will launch globally next week on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch. Want to learn more about the latest Pokemon entries? Be sure to read our 'everything you need to know' article right here.

For the most part, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s battles will still be familiar turn-based affairs. That said, you will now encounter some Pokémon that have been “Terastallized,” giving them a shiny crystal-like shell and enhanced abilities. You can also Terastallize your own critters with special rechargeable orbs, some of which will be able to change your critter’s type, giving you more versatility in battle.

The other big change to battling in Scarlet and Violet is that… you don’t have to if you don’t want to. You can set one of your Pokémon to fight wild Pokémon passively, allowing you to explore freely and collect XP without having to worry about constant battles. Similarly, battles with other trainers won’t be forced on you anymore – only you can initiate them.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 321

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
Filter videos by
Order