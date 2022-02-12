Dark Souls 3 Bloodborne Mod ‘Ashen Blood’ Receives Demo

Overhauling one Souls-like with another one from FromSoftware - this new Dark Souls 3 Bloodborne mod alters the game's weaponry, map design, enemies, visual effects, and more.

Created by modder 'Jennisauris75', his 'Ashen Blood' overhaul looks pretty interesting, and the first demo for the project is now available for download. As expected, this Bloodborne-inspired mod is, single-player focused, and the demo was released as an early test just before the release of Elden Ring later this month.

We've included a short video from the mod in action, showing off a boss fight in Bloodborne-style, down below:

Unfortunately, the modder didn't share more information about this mod so we highly suggest checking out the demo for yourself. Souls fans can download it via Nexusmods right here.

Dark Souls 3 is available globally now for PC and console. As expected, this demo only works with the game's PC version. BloodBorne is currently only available for PlayStation 4 (and PS5) - fans have been asking for a PC port for quite some time, but despite numerous rumors, an official PC version has yet.

Originally released in 2016, Dark Souls 3 has sold over 10 million copies globally across PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

“DARK SOULS III has fast become one of our most successful games to date. We can’t thank our players and fans enough for the trust they put in our game,” said Hervé Hoerdt, Senior Vice President Marketing, Digital, Content at Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe back in May of 2020. “DARK SOULS community has been incredible since the release back in 2016, and it is amazing to see players still being involved and showcasing our game!”