Dark Souls 3 Now Runs at 60 FPS on Xbox Series X | S With FPS Boost, but at a Low 900p Resolution

Dark Souls 3 is the latest game to get FPS Boost support on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and the game finally runs at 60 FPS on Microsoft's current-gen consoles.

Digital Foundry confirmed that the game now indeed runs at smooth 60 FPS most of the time, with the exception of a single instance where the frame rate dropped to 53 FPS. The experience is also very smooth on Xbox Series S.

DirectML Is Xbox Series X’s Best Feature, Will Allow Awesome Performance Improvements, Says Dev

From playing the opening hours of the game, it performs near-perfectly on both Xbox Series X and S. Practically every major locale, including the fire-spewing dragon on the High Walls of Lothric, is delivered at a smooth 60fps. And yes, that applies to both consoles as by and large, Xbox Series S runs identically to Series X for the vast majority of play. The only exception I could find was a single, brief drop to 53fps during an early fight with a mutating creature on the Lothric roof. Heavy alpha effects buckle Series S only momentarily, while this spot's not an issue at all on Series X. The results are excellent all round, but Series X has a very slight edge in consistency with the fringe cases.

Unfortunately, it seems like experiencing Dark Souls 3 on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is far from being optimal, as the game runs at an extremely low 900p resolution. This is quite disappointing, considering the game runs at 1080p resolution on PlayStation 5.

Both Xbox Series S and X continue to run at a lowly 900p resolution. On a full 4K display, an upscaled 900p image doesn't quite cut the mustard. Basic anti-aliasing is used to cover elements like grass, which flicker with movement due to its heavy sub-pixel detail and lack of temporal anti-aliasing. Just like prior FPS Boost titles, this is because the game inherits the settings from the base Xbox One, including the original 900p native resolution.

Dark Souls 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.