Dark Souls 3 Versus Bloodborne DLC Final Bosses Battle Video Shows How Far the Modding Scene Has Gone

The Dark Souls 3 and Bloodborne modding scene has been incredibly active these past few weeks, bringing new features to both games years after their original release.

A new video shared on YouTube by Garden of Eyes shows how far the modding scene has gone, as it is now possible to pit the Dark Souls 3 final DLC boss Slave Knight Gael against the Bloodborne DLC final boss Orphan of Kos. The Bloodborne boss has been imported into Dark Souls 3, with AI and damage being identical to those seen in the original game.

This new version of the Orphan of Kos is part of a Dark Souls 3 overhaul mod named Call of the Abyss, which will introduce new bosses, including ones taken from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, new weapons, and more. More information on this mod can be found on Patreon.

Dark Souls 3 is the third entry in the series developed by From Software. Released back in 2016, the game is among the best titles developed by From Software, as highlighted by Dave in his review.

My journey through Lothric to meet with the Lords of Cinder took me through unforgettable vistas and resulted in more than a few sleepless nights where all I could think about was pushing through another corridor, seeking out another bonfire. It’s an experience that the established Souls fans already know they can’t miss, while for those curious about Dark Souls, eager to discover what all the hype is about, this is the perfect starting point. It might not be everyone’s favorite Souls game, but it just might be mine and I can guarantee that Dark Souls III will dominate more than a few Game of the Year lists in 2016.

Dark Souls 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.