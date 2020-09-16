Cyberpunk First-Person Action Game Ghostrunner Launches Next Month
Before CD PROJEKT RED's highly anticipated release, there's another first-person cyberpunk game coming out: Ghostrunner.
Developer and publisher 505 Games announced that it'll be available on October 27th for PC (Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, priced $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99. Pre-ordering the game will grant a 20% discount on PC as well as PS4 for PS Plus subscribers, while Xbox One users can pre-order with a 10% discount.
Ahead of the launch date, there'll be an updated free demo available through Steam from September 27th. For those who are even more eager to get their hands on Ghostrunner, there's an application you can submit to enter the Private Beta test.
Ghostrunner supports NVIDIA RTX effects, specifically ray-traced shadows, ambient occlusion and reflections, on PC if you're equipped with a compatible graphics card.
Ghostrunner is a hardcore FPP slasher packed with lightning-fast action, set in a grim, cyberpunk megastructure. Climb Dharma Tower, humanity’s last shelter, after a world-ending cataclysm. Make your way up from the bottom to the top, confront the tyrannical Keymaster, and take your revenge.
The streets of this tower city are full of violence. Mara the Keymaster rules with an iron fist and little regard for human life.
As resources diminish, the strong prey on the weak and chaos threatens to consume what little order remains. The decisive last stand is coming. A final attempt to set things right before mankind goes over the edge of extinction.
As the most advanced blade fighter ever created, you’re always outnumbered but never outclassed. Slice your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets with your superhuman reflexes, and employ a variety of specialized techniques to
prevail.
One-hit one-kill mechanics make combat fast and intense. Use your superior mobility (and frequent checkpoints!) to engage in a never-ending dance with death fearlessly.
Ghostrunner offers a unique single-player experience: fast-paced, violent combat, and an original setting that blends science fiction with post-apocalyptic themes. It tells the story of a world that has already ended and its inhabitants who fight to survive.
