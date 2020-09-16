Cyberpunk First-Person Action Game Ghostrunner Launches Next Month

Before CD PROJEKT RED's highly anticipated release, there's another first-person cyberpunk game coming out: Ghostrunner.

Developer and publisher 505 Games announced that it'll be available on October 27th for PC (Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, priced $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99. Pre-ordering the game will grant a 20% discount on PC as well as PS4 for PS Plus subscribers, while Xbox One users can pre-order with a 10% discount.

Ahead of the launch date, there'll be an updated free demo available through Steam from September 27th. For those who are even more eager to get their hands on Ghostrunner, there's an application you can submit to enter the Private Beta test.

Ghostrunner supports NVIDIA RTX effects, specifically ray-traced shadows, ambient occlusion and reflections, on PC if you're equipped with a compatible graphics card.