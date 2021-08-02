PlayStation Now Adds NieR: Automata, Ghostrunner, and More in August

Sony has now revealed the new PlayStation Now games they’re adding in August, and they’re finishing off the summer with a solid bang. Ghostrunner and Undertale are being permanently added to PS Now, while NieR: Automata is getting the limited-time “blockbuster game” treatment.

Here are some more details on the new PS Plus additions:

NieR: Automata (available until November 1) In this captivating action RPG, invaders from another world attack without warning, unleashing machine lifeforms. To break the deadlock, a new breed of android infantry is sent into the fray: the YoRHa squad. Join androids 2B and 9S in their ferocious battle to reclaim an overrun dystopia and experience mesmerizing, high-speed combat that’s the specialty of development studio PlatinumGames. Ghostrunner Wield a blade and perform amazing parkour feats to battle your way up a megastructure tower city in this intense, fast-paced first-person adventure. Slice your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets with your superhuman reflexes, and employ a variety of specialized techniques to prevail. One-hit one-kill mechanics make combat fast and intense. Use your superior mobility (and frequent checkpoints!) to engage in a fearless, never-ending dance with death. Undertale In this top-down adventure, control a human who falls underground into the world of monsters. Now you must find your way out… or stay trapped forever! Explore a rich RPG world full of strange and delightful characters where violence isn’t the only answer: every enemy can be defeated non-violently. Negotiate out of danger using a unique battle system. Dance with a slime…pet a dog…whisper your favorite secret to a knight…or ignore all of that and rain destruction upon your foes. The choices are yours—but are you determined enough to prevail?

New PlayStation Now subscribers can get 7 days for free, after which, the service is available for $10 a month. You can check out the full list of games currently available here. Subscribers can now stream games in full 1080p.

