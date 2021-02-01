Cyberpunk 2077 Third Person Camera Mod Improved With Corrected Arms
The Cyberpunk 2077 third-person camera mod has been enhanced by another mod that adds a very welcome improvement.
The Spawn0 - Body Rigs mod fixes the character model with proper arm positioning. Animations still look quite stiff, but it's a definite step forward toward a proper and fully-functional third-person camera.
This mod will correct wide arms when tpp camera view with JB mod. Runing and crouching animations are still messed up, im working on it.
The Cyberpunk 2077 Spawn0 - Body Rigs mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
The Cyberpunk 2077 third-person camera mod has been shared online last month. The current version, which is still a work-in-progress version, features 5 different camera views but also some issues that prevent the game from being played properly, like a crouching bug. Combat must still be played in first-person, which is made easier to do thanks to the Weapon Override option
- Crouching bug is still a problem
- Car cam can't rotate
- Hat and glasses not showing
- Animations
- Wide shoulders
- Head sometimes dissapears
- Crash on exit game
- Glitching effect on head when near car
- Show double hands on mantis blade
- Sometimes double player on Photomode
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 49.94
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter