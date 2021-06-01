Cyberpunk 2077 Shadow Hair Mod Improves v’s Shadow by Displaying Hair and Hats
A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that is now available for download introduces more improvements for V's shadow.
The Shadow Hair mod introduces a small but extremely welcome tweak to the player character's shadow, finally displaying the correct hair setting and hat. Due to a few reasons, it is not possible to make the shadow update dynamically in the game at the time, but the improvements introduced by this mod are a massive step forward even at this stage, considering how bad the vanilla bald shadow is for immersion.
The hair and hats do not appear in the shadow of V, unlike those of the NPCs, we are always bald. However 3D lowpoly models of hair exist, it is a 3D lowpoly model of the body that is used to render the shadow of V.
So I had the idea to modify the 3D lowpoly file of V's body by adding each of the haircuts. But surprisingly, only half of the haircuts I found have a lowpoly version.
The mod contains a folder ".archive" in which the 158 versions of the modified body are present. So you have to choose only one of these files. And that has for consequence that you will always have the same shadow by session of game, the shadow of the head will not be updated dynamically if you put a hat contrary to the clothes. Personally I never wear one.
The Cyberpunk 2077 Shadow Hair mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game will hit current-gen consoles before the end of the year.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.
Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.
