Cyberpunk 2077 True Next-Gen Shadows Introduces Improved Shadows
A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been released online this week introduces some welcome improvements to shadows.
The True Next-Gen Shadows is a small cfg-tweak that improves the range of shadows, clarity of reflections, and more. The changes are not massive, but they are definitely noticeable, judging from the comparison screenshots that have been provided by the mod's creator.
Only in-game CFG-tweaks:
Improved the range of shadows, increased the clarity of reflections, removed the additional illumination (rim enhancement) of some details of the environment, vegetation, characters and weapons.
All screenshots captured with "1080p+RTX-On+DLSS+Nvidia sharpness 55". Performance drop ~ 5 fps on GF2080Super.
The Cyberpunk 2077 True Next-Gen Shadows can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will release on current-generation consoles later this year.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.
Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 49.94
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter