Cyberpunk 2077 New Pre-Release Beta Gameplay Video Showcases Cut Content and More

A new Cyberpunk 2077 pre-release beta gameplay video has been shared online, showcasing the state of the game a few months before release.

The new video, which has been shared on YouTube by Tyler McVicker, showcases a late September 2020 beta of the game which features some differences with the final release, including content that has been cut right before launch. This version is actually playable right now, as it is available on all retail copies of the game.

The version of Cyberpunk 2077 located on every physical copy of the game is from late September of 2020, over two months before the release date. Thanks, in part to the insanely rushed final months of development, it's bursting with cut content that was removed at the last minute in a dash to make the build run on last-gen consoles. The best part? Anyone can play it, right now.

Tyler McVicker also shared another Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay video that showcases the aftermath of The Heist story quest from the same pre-release build.

As Cyberpunk 2077 is still getting patched, some of the cut content may make it back in the game. Now that most of the game's critical issues have been fixed, CDPR is focusing on introducing fixes to the general systems, so it may still take some time until we see some actual new content added to the game.

We have already reached a satisfactory level [of stability]. We have also worked on the overall performance, and we are quite satisfied with that. Of course, we have also fixed bugs and glitches, and we will continue to do so. Over time, we will be introducing fixes to the general systems that players [have pointed out as needing improvement]."

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S later this year.