Cyberpunk 2077 Performance and Stability Have Reached a Satisfactory Level, CD CEO Says
Cyberpunk 2077 reached a satisfactory performance and stability level that now finally allows the developer to start working on other types of fixes, according to the CD Projekt CEO.
Speaking at WSE Innovation Day, as translated by IGN Poland, CEO Adam Kiciński stated that the game reached a satisfactory level of stability and performance. While the developer will continue to fix bugs and glitches, other fixes related to the game's general system will also be implemented, likely referring to things NPC AI, police behavior, and other issues still present in the game.
We have already reached a satisfactory level [of stability]. We have also worked on the overall performance, and we are quite satisfied with that. Of course, we have also fixed bugs and glitches, and we will continue to do so. Over time, we will be introducing fixes to the general systems that players [have pointed out as needing improvement]."
Cyberpunk 2077's latest patch is patch 1.23, which introduced additional stability and performance improvements. Shortly following the patch going live, the game also returned to the PlayStation Store, although with a warning to not play on base PlayStation 4.
Users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while we continue to improve stability across all platforms. The PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of the game will provide the best experience on PlayStation.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S later this year.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
