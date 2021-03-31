Cyberpunk 2077 “Closer” to Returning to the PlayStation Store Says CDPR, But it’s Sony’s Call

Following a disastrous launch, CD Projekt Red has been working to whip Cyberpunk 2077 into shape, most recently releasing the hefty 1.2 update, which improves driving, police behavior, fixes a litany of bugs, and more. Ah, but if you’re looking to purchase Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 or PS5 in order to test out the new patch, you’re still out of luck.

Back in December, Sony made the largely unprecedented decision to delist Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and offer full refunds for all digital purchases. Over three months later, Cyberpunk 2077 is still missing from the PlayStation Store and Sony hasn’t provided any hint as to when it might return. Well, during a recent investor's call, CDPR VP of business development Michal Nowakowski provided some hope the game may return soon, although the ball is ultimately in Sony’s court…

We have published several patches. We have just published a really big one yesterday and we have published several hotfixes. Each and every one of them brings us closer to going back to the PSN store. However, the final decision, you have to understand, belongs to Sony. We do believe we’re closer than further, but of course, the final call is theirs, so let’s wait and see.

I’m sure CD Projekt Red would love to get Cyberpunk 2077 back on the PSN Store today, but I reckon it’s smart of Sony to play it cautious. If more game-breaking bugs and issues pop up, more refund requests will pour in, and how could Sony rightfully refuse given they’ve already granted blanket refunds? Best to wait until Cyberpunk 2077 is as stable as possible, which may take a while.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia, although not currently available to purchase digitally on PlayStation consoles. What do you think? How long will it take for the game to reappear on the PlayStation Store?