Cyberpunk 2077 Hilarious PlayStation 1 Demake Showcased in New Video

Cyberpunk 2077 has been turned into a PlayStation 1 game, and the results are hilarious.

A new video shared by Anders Lundbjörkk on YouTube reimagines the role-playing game by CD Projekt RED as a PlayStation 1 open-world game, complete with early polygonal graphics and some of the most frequent bugs, like NPCs T posing for no reason and other visual glitches.

Cyberpunk 2077 Has Sold Over 13 Million Copies, Says CD PROJEKT RED

Following its release earlier this month, Cyberpunk 2077 received two hotfixes that addressed several bugs and improved performance on PC and consoles. The game still doesn't run as well as it should on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but it's definitely a start. The latest hotfix, hotfix 1.05, introduces some console-specific improvements, which you can find detailed below.

Improved image sharpness with Chromatic Aberration and Film Grain on.

Settings should no longer reset to default after several game session restarts.

Fixed visual issues occurring during the transition between The Heist and Love Like Fire.

Corrected the look of several vehicles.

[Xbox] Entering combat while Synaptic Accelerator is active no longer ends in player health bar not being displayed.

[Xbox] Game no longer becomes unresponsive when signing out from a profile when the controller disconnection message is visible.

Telemetry consent request will appear once more due to an earlier issue with settings reset.

Fixed an issue whereby it was possible to fall down the elevator shaft in Megabuilding H8 in Automatic Love.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.