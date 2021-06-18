Cyberpunk 2077 1.23 Patch Console Comparison Videos Highlight Performance and Stability Improvements
Cyberpunk 2077 seems to perform better on base PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, thanks to the latest patch.
New comparison videos put together by ElAnalistaDeBits highlight the performance and stability improvements introduced by yesterday's 1.23 patch. Unfortunately, the more stable performance comes at a cost, as streets look emptier than before, and visuals seem to have been toned down.
The release of the Cyberpunk 2077 1.23 patch comes ahead of the game's return to the PlayStation Store, which is scheduled for June 21st. Last month, CD Projekt Red commented on the matter, saying that the game did not manage to get back on the storefront earlier due to it not hitting certain metrics.
I cannot go deep into the set of metrics or how the conversation is progressing, this has to remain at the discretion of PlayStation [and] ourselves, but yes, there is some sort of metrics, let's put it like that. [...] There is a process, we're in the middle of that process and there's conversations happening. The decision will be announced when it's ready to be announced.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build
your legend on the streets of Night City.
Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 49.94
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter