Menu
Company

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be the Game’s One and Only Expansion

Nathan Birch
Sep 7, 2022
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Yesterday CD Projekt Red announced Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the game’s first major story expansion. It also seems it will be the game’s only expansion. CDPR provided Polygon with a statement confirming this...

“I can confirm that Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 – i.e. there are no plans for more expansions beyond that.”

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.6 Xbox Series S Quality, Performance Modes Comparison Confirms Dynamic Resolution Range and More

Needless to say, this is a bit disappointing, as CD Projekt Red has repeatedly compared their expansion plans for Cyberpunk 2077 to The Witcher 3’s acclaimed DLC. While we don’t know for sure how big Phantom Liberty will be, the frequent Witcher 3 comparison led people to believe there would be multiple expansions, as that game eventually offered two. Ultimately though, perhaps only getting a single Cyberpunk 2077 expansion isn’t that surprising, as CDPR has pretty clearly signaled their desire to move onto the Unreal-Engine-5-powered next entry in the Witcher franchise. Getting any new content at all wasn’t necessarily a guarantee.

Missed out on the Phantom Liberty announcement? The expansion is a “spy thriller” which revolves around V being recruited by the New United States government for some unknown purpose. Oh, and yes, Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand is returning. Here’s a brief official description…

“I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America. Get ready for Phantom Liberty — a spy-thriller expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 set in an all-new district of Night City.”

Some potential Cyberpunk 2077 expansion details were also datamined earlier this year. Whether any of this content makes it into Phantom Liberty remains to be seen.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Stadia in 2023.

Products mentioned in this post

Cyberpunk 2077
USD 25
Xbox Series X
USD 499

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order