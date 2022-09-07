Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be the Game’s One and Only Expansion

Yesterday CD Projekt Red announced Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the game’s first major story expansion. It also seems it will be the game’s only expansion. CDPR provided Polygon with a statement confirming this...

“I can confirm that Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 – i.e. there are no plans for more expansions beyond that.”

Needless to say, this is a bit disappointing, as CD Projekt Red has repeatedly compared their expansion plans for Cyberpunk 2077 to The Witcher 3’s acclaimed DLC. While we don’t know for sure how big Phantom Liberty will be, the frequent Witcher 3 comparison led people to believe there would be multiple expansions, as that game eventually offered two. Ultimately though, perhaps only getting a single Cyberpunk 2077 expansion isn’t that surprising, as CDPR has pretty clearly signaled their desire to move onto the Unreal-Engine-5-powered next entry in the Witcher franchise. Getting any new content at all wasn’t necessarily a guarantee.

Missed out on the Phantom Liberty announcement? The expansion is a “spy thriller” which revolves around V being recruited by the New United States government for some unknown purpose. Oh, and yes, Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand is returning. Here’s a brief official description…

“I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America. Get ready for Phantom Liberty — a spy-thriller expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 set in an all-new district of Night City.”

Some potential Cyberpunk 2077 expansion details were also datamined earlier this year. Whether any of this content makes it into Phantom Liberty remains to be seen.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Stadia in 2023.