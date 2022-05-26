Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion Details Leak, Includes 7 Core Missions, Access to Locked Areas

CD Projekt Red has been promising substantial The-Witcher-3-esque story expansions for Cyberpunk 2077 since before launch, but very few concrete details have been shared. Well, we may now know what to expect from the game’s first big expansion via a major leak. Apparently, dataminers discovered a ton of files related to the expansion were accidentally added to Cyberpunk 2077’s code with its latest patch. While its hard to draw much meaning from many of the files, they do contain many lines of dialogue that provide a potential outline for the expansion. Thanks to the folks from Video Games Chronicle for sifting through the files and providing many of these details.

Warning: While no specific plot details are discussed, you may consider the following details SPOILERS if you want to go into Cyberpunk 2077’s first expansion totally fresh.

The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Has Been Given a New Holiday 2022 Release Window

Apparently, the first Cyberpunk 2077 expansion will serve up seven core missions, as well as various side content, including fixer quests, world stories, and new world encounters. Speaking of the world, players can expect to explore some previously blocked-off areas, such as the Combat Zone from the Pacifica Region and the Sports Dome.

As for the story, again, we’re not getting into specific spoilers, but it seems it will largely follow a character named Songbird, who was previously uncovered by dataminers (you can check out an image of her below).

The mysterious Mr. Blue Eyes, and other characters like Mr. Hands and Rosalind Myers, are also featured. Interestingly, VGC says there’s surprisingly little Johnny Silverhand dialogue in the expansion, with the character explicitly being silenced at various points, perhaps hinting CDPR couldn’t get Keanu Reeves back to do much voice work. The events of the expansion will take place concurrently with the game’s main story, and thus, will introduce some changes to the game’s epilogue, including a possible new ending for the Arasaka path.

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now. The first Cyberpunk 2077 expansion doesn’t arrive until 2023 at least, so it’s obviously still a work in progress. CDPR is promising to launch its marketing campaign for the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion in the latter half of 2022.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia.