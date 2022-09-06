Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion Unveiled, Adds New Night City District in 2023

CD Projekt Red has long promised that Cyberpunk 2077 would eventually get major story expansions similar to those offered for The Witcher 3, but given the game’s messy launch and long road to redemption, those expansions were largely pushed to the back burner. Thankfully, that changes today, as CD Projekt Red has officially announced Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, a “spy-thriller” story expansion coming exclusively to next-gen platforms.

As the new Phantom Liberty teaser trailer hints, V will be enlisted by the New United States of America. What exactly you’ll be doing for the government is unclear, but as Johnny Silverhand warns (it sounds like Keanu Reeves will be returning), whatever it is is probably a “bad idea.” You can check out the debut Phantom Liberty teaser trailer for yourself, below.

Well, consider me intrigued! Phantom Liberty’s visuals are certainly impressive, although hopefully this isn’t a case of CD Projekt Red overpromising like they've done in the past. Need to know more about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty? Well, we don’t have a ton to go on, as this is as in-depth as CDPR’s official description goes…

“I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America. Get ready for Phantom Liberty — a spy-thriller expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 set in an all-new district of Night City.”

Phantom Liberty seems to tell a different story than the one hinted at by a major datamining leak earlier this year, although there is still a chance they’re one in the same. The datamining hinted at an expansion that offered seven new core missions and opened up some previously-locked areas of the Night City map. But again, take all that with a very large grain of salt – this expansion may well be something completely different.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Stadia in 2023.