A new Cyberpunk 2077 performance mod addresses various performance issues on PC including AMD SMT usage.

Created by ‘Yamashi’, this new modification fixes several performance-related issues, the most important one being related to Simultaneous multithreading usage on AMD CPUs.

According to ‘Yamashi’, users who are GPU-bound will not see a performance increase in their average FPS, but there should be fewer FPS drops.

CD PROJEKT RED Apologizes for Cyberpunk 2077 PS4/XB1 Performance, Promises Patches Are Inbound

Those interested in giving this mod a try should head over to Nexusmods to pick it up. Installation is plain simple and only requires you to drop the downloaded files in the Cyberpunk 2077 bin/x64 folder (<your cyberpunk install folder>/bin/x64/).

Cyberpunk 2077 is available globally now for PC and consoles, although the base console versions are quite a mass at the moment writing. The game is truly a sight to see on PC, but those who want even more eye candy should check out the new True HDR ReShade.

Various updates for the game have been released for the game, the most recent one being the 1.04 patch which fixed multiple quest bugs alongside the flashing braindance effects to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms.