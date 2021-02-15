Cyberpunk 2077 Heavily Customized Optimization Mod Massively Improves Performance by Lowering Rendering Distance and More

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been released online promises to be massive performance improvements for mid-range systems powered by somewhat dated hardware.

The Heavily Customized Optimization mod is a modified version of the General Optimization mod that lowers rendering distance considerably, reducing the workload for the CPU. Additional tweaks have also been made to ensure the game runs better than it does in its vanilla state.

This is a modified version of General Optimization that greatly lowers rendering distance, how much is being rendered to the game to substantially lower the load on older CPUs' along with other tweaks to give you the best fps.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Heavily Customized Optimization mod works in conjunction with the NVIDIA Control Panel for the best results.

Go onto the desktop, right click > NVIDIA Control Panel > Manage 3D settings > switch from Global Settings to Program Settings (use Global if you want other games to adopt the tweaked settings) and under "1. Select a program to customize:", find cyberpunk2077.exe and redlauncher.exe, if it's not there, click "Add" and and click browse if the game doesn't appear under the "Add" pop-up window.

The modder has also provided which settings must be enabled in the control panel for Cyberpunk 2077.

Set "Antialiasing - Mode" to "Enhance the application setting"

"Antialiasing - Setting" to "4x"

"Antialiasing - Transparency" to "Multisample"

"CUDA - GPUs" to "Use these GPUs" to your dedicated graphics card (reason being some games use integrated graphics if available instead of dedicated to run which makes the game lag)

"Multi-Frame Sampled AA (MFAA)" to "On"

"Shader Cache" to "On"

"Texture flitering - Anisotropic sample optimization" to "On"

"Texture flitering - Negative LOD bias" to "Allow"

"Texture flitering - Quality" to "High performance"

"Texture flitering - Trilinear optimization" to "On"

"Threaded optimization" to "On"

You can download the Cyberpunk 2077 Heavily Customized Optimization mod by heading over to Nexus Mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.