Cyberpunk 2077 GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Limited Edition Showcased In New Teardown Video

The Cyberpunk 2077 GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Limited Edition is in the hands of a few lucky players, and one of them has taken a very good look at it in a new video.

YouTuber der8auer shared a couple of days ago a new teardown video which gives viewers a very good look at the limited edition GPU. You can find the video below.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set for a September release on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, CD Projekt is confident the game will not be delayed.

“Today, as a result of that preparation, CD Projekt Red switches to full remote work as long as it is needed. We think this will grant every team member the highest level of personal health safety. And while this all is a bit new to everyone, we are rising to the challenge and showing no signs of stopping in our effort to bring you some kick-ass role-playing action this September.”

At release, Cyberpunk 2077 will also be playable on the GeForce NOW service with RTX On.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available to play on GeForce Now on the day it’s released. GeForce Now members will be able to grab their copy on Steam and play the game the moment it’s available. GeForce Now Founders members can explore the streets of Night City with RTX ON, fully optimized and instantly available, even on your Mac laptop. We’re thrilled to work with CD Projekt Red to bring its eagerly-anticipated game to GeForce Now.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on September 17th, 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

