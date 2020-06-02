Cyberpunk 2077 “Night City Wire” and IGN Summer of Gaming Events Delayed

Anger and protest has erupted across the United States and other parts of the world following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25. Many publishers are opting to delay events previously planned for this week in solidarity with protests or simply because they realize this isn’t the optimal time to shine a spotlight on their games. Sony has already delayed their big PS5 reveal event originally planned for June 4 and Activision has pushed back the next season of Call of Duty: Warzone. New dates have not been provided for either.

Delays for additional gaming events, including Cyberpunk 2077’s “Night City Wire” and the kickoff to IGN’s Summer of Gaming have since been announced. I’ll keep this list updated, as it’s quite likely we’ll see more events delayed…

Cyberpunk 2077 Is Causing Factorio’s Release Date to Move Forward

We decided to move Night City Wire to Jun 25th. We still look forward to sharing new information about CP’77, but more important discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard. We wholeheartedly stand against racism, intolerance and violence. Black Lives Matter. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 2, 2020

Black Lives Matter. Period. IGN will go silent today in support of Blackout Tuesday to encourage reflection and dedicate ourselves to meaningful change in our community. https://t.co/Fx1BbOSKKy pic.twitter.com/ROQERvrobV — IGN (@IGN) June 2, 2020

As mentioned in the above tweet, IGN's sister company Humble Bundle is establishing a $1 million fund to publish indie games from Black creators.

For those who can't see the tweets above for whatever reason, Night City Wire will now take place on June 25, while IGN's events will kick off next Monday (June 8).

These are significant times we’re living in here. Here’s hoping for justice, positive change, and that those readers living in the U.S. continue to stay safe. With some luck we’ll be back to our regularly-scheduled game announcements next week.