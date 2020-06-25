Cyberpunk 2077 New 4K Footage Shows Amazing Open-World Detail, Ray Tracing Not Added Yet

This morning CD Projekt Red finally gave us a fresh look at Cyberpunk 2077 via their first Night City Wire digital event. That showcase included a slick trailer and a look at Cyberpunk 2077’s “braindance” mind-hacking mechanic, but since then even more footage has found its way online. Around 15-minutes of 4K b-roll has also been released, providing a glimpse at some new characters, driving, shooting, and the Badlands that surround Night City. Check out the footage, courtesy of the folks at Eurogamer.

New Cyberpunk 2077 Screenshots Show Off The Neon Style Of Night City

Want a little more analysis to go along with the pretty visuals? The tech heads at Digital Foundry also took a look at the footage, and you can listen to their findings, below.

While the DF video is only 1080p due to a YouTube issue, the original footage provided by CD Projekt Red was running at 4K/30fps. Overall, the DF guys were impressed by what they saw, as Cyberpunk 2077 offers up levels of detail you might see in a more linear AAA title like God of War or The Last of Us Part II, but in a full open-world game – no easy feat. Yes, there is some level-of-detail popping visible, particularly during the Badlands driving segment, but hopefully that can be cleaned up before launch.

One thing apparently not seen in the new footage is ray tracing. NVIDIA has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will include ray tracing and DLSS 2.0 support at launch, but the DF guys saw no evidence of it in the footage. It seems screen space reflections and ambient occlusion are in use instead. So, basically, as nice as nice-looking as this new footage is, Cyberpunk 2077 will likely look even better at launch with full ray tracing support.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 19. A Google Stadia release is also in the works, and enhanced Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of the game are expected in 2021.