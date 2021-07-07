Cyberpunk 2077 New Comparison Video Highlights Improvements Brought by Unofficial DLSS 2.2 Support
A new Cyberpunk 2077 in-depth comparison video that has been shared online this week provides a good look at the improvements brought by the unofficial DLSS 2.2 support.
The new video shared by eXploring Digital Worlds on YouTube compares the game's performance on PC with the 1.23 patch and the unofficial implementation of DLSS 2.2. The system used for the test is powered by an i7 6700k @4.6Ghz CPU, RTX 3070 OC (Gigabtye Aorus master) GPU, and 16GB DDR4 @ 3000Mhz (G.skill TridentZ) RAM.
Cyberpunk 2077 got unofficial NVIDIA DLSS 2.2 support thanks to a mod that has been released online last month. This mod replaces DLSS 2.1 database included in the game with the DLSS 2.2 one found in Rainbow Six: Siege, so support should be considerably better once it is officially implemented.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S before the end of the year, but a final release date has yet to be confirmed.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build
your legend on the streets of Night City.
Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.
