Cyberpunk 2077 New Comparison Video Highlights Improvements Brought by Unofficial DLSS 2.2 Support

A new Cyberpunk 2077 in-depth comparison video that has been shared online this week provides a good look at the improvements brought by the unofficial DLSS 2.2 support.

The new video shared by eXploring Digital Worlds on YouTube compares the game's performance on PC with the 1.23 patch and the unofficial implementation of DLSS 2.2. The system used for the test is powered by an i7 6700k @4.6Ghz CPU, RTX 3070 OC (Gigabtye Aorus master) GPU, and 16GB DDR4 @ 3000Mhz (G.skill TridentZ) RAM.

Cyberpunk 2077 got unofficial NVIDIA DLSS 2.2 support thanks to a mod that has been released online last month. This mod replaces DLSS 2.1 database included in the game with the DLSS 2.2 one found in Rainbow Six: Siege, so support should be considerably better once it is officially implemented.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S before the end of the year, but a final release date has yet to be confirmed.