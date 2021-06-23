Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Introduces DLSS Improvements
A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been released online this week introduces some welcome improvement to NVIDIA DLSS.
The DLSS 2.2 Update mod replaces the DLSS 2.1 database included in the game with the DLSS 2.2 one found in Rainbow Six: Siege, as such improving image quality while moving at high speeds with a vehicle and reducing ghosting artifacts.
This mod Increases image quality when using DLSS especially when the camera is moving. It also reduces the ghosting artifact compared to DLSS2.1 used by the game.
This mod simply replaces the DLSS 2.1 database with the DLSS 2.2 database introduced in Ubisoft Rainbow 6: Siege.
Two comparison screenshots for the Cyberpunk 2077 DLSS 2.2. Update mod have also been shared, and you can check them out below.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. After a few months, the game has also returned to the PlayStation Store this week.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build
your legend on the streets of Night City.
Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.
