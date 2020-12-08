Cyberpunk 2077’s Launch Trailer Delivers Moody Moments and a Secret Message for Fans

Believe it or not, the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 is only a couple days away, and CD Projekt Red has just dropped the requisite launch trailer. This trailer is moodier than most, showing the world of Cyberpunk 2077, and many of its inhabitants, through main character V’s eyes. This may be the most compelling Cyberpunk 2077 trailer we’ve seen yet, so hey...saving the best for last, I guess! Check out the launch trailer for yourself, below.

Interestingly, the new trailer also contains a hidden message to fans at 2:09 (thanks to PCGamer for the find and screenshot). Nothing too groundbreaking is stated, but it’s nice little nod to all those have been waiting for this game for so long (click the image below for full resolution, or just scroll down for the transcription).

The wait for Cyberpunk 2077 is almost over. It's been quite the journey, and first of all, we want to thank all of you for being with us along the way. We know there's a fair amount of anticipation for the game, and very soon you will all be able to decide whether or not we've lived up to the hype. Launch day is always a mix of excitement and constant nerve-wracking, and with this being the first game we've developed that isn't titled "The Witcher," we’d be lying if we said we weren't anxious to see what you think once you've sunk your teeth into it. With this launch trailer, we're just about ready to flick the switch and see Cyberpunk 2077 go for ours and become yours. We set out to create our most immersive world yet, and we believe that the stories waiting for you to uncover, and the relationships you'll forge during your time in Night City, will stick with you for quite some time. We've mentioned before that expansions will be coming, and while we're not ready to talk specifics just yet, we will say that we've learned a lot from out work on both Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. Our planned expansions will take you even deeper into the world of Cyberpunk 2077, offering substantial story-driven content that'll give you tough choices to make through impactful narratives you won't soon forget. But before we get there, we'll be kicking off our free DLC program in early 2021. Just like with The Witcher 3, expect an assortment of free DLC packs to begin hitting Night City, dropping a bunch of cool stuff that’ll inject even more life into the world of the dark future. We hope you're looking forward to them! We want to end this message with a request. Once you play/finish the game, we would love it if you got back to us and told us who your V was. Our forums and social media are always there for you. We want to know how you found Night City and what choices you made. We created a huge world for you to jump into, tell us your story.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on December 10 (or slightly before), and can be played on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility. Find out when the game unlocks in your region here and check out some early PC benchmarks, right here. Also, be aware that the game may cause epileptic seizures in those sensitive to certain flashing lights and patterns.