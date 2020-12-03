Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-Load and Unlock Times Revealed, US PC Players Can Start Slightly Early

Believe it or not, Cyberpunk 2077 is almost here, and as proof of that, CD Projekt Red has revealed when you’ll be able to pre-load and start playing the game! You can check out the full Cyberpunk 2077 pre-load and unlock map, below.

#Cyberpunk2077 unlock and preload times are here! P.S. Sorry about that yellow background.😅 pic.twitter.com/XeXCsasadU — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) December 3, 2020

For those who can’t see the above tweet for whatever reason, PC players will be able to pre-load Cyberpunk 2077 at on December 7 at 12pm if they purchased the game via GOG and the same day at 5pm if they bought on Steam or the Epic Game Store. Meanwhile, on consoles, PlayStation owners can pre-load on December 1 at 5pm and Xbox owners can pre-load on December 3 at 5pm.

As for unlocks, the console versions will be available at 12am on December 10 regardless of where you live. If you’re playing on PC, the unlock times vary, with some regions actually getting the game slightly before December 10. Here are the unlock times…

Los Angeles, Dec. 9, 4pm PST

Mexico City, Dec. 9, 6pm CST

New York, Dec. 9, 7pm EST

Bogota, Dec. 9, 7pm COT

Brasilia, Dec. 9, 9pm BRT

London, Dec. 10, 12am GMT

Paris, Dec. 10, 1am CET

Cairo, Dec. 10, 2am EET

Johannesburg, Dec. 10, 2am SAST

Warsaw, Dec. 10, 1am CET

Istanbul, Dec. 10, 3am TRT

Moscow, Dec. 10, 3am MSK

Dubai, Dec. 10, 4am GST

Beijing, Dec. 10, 8am CST

Singapore, Dec. 10, 8am SGT

Seoul, Dec. 10, 9am KST

Tokyo, Dec. 10, 9 am JST

Sydney, Dec. 10, 11am AEDT

Wellington, Dec. 10, 1pm NZDT

Sorry New Zealanders, you’re going to have to wait all the way until the afternoon to get your Cyberpunk on, but then, I guess you’re already used to being out of time with most of the rest of the world.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on December 10 (or slightly before), and can be played on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 with better performance via backward compatibility. Full next-gen console optimized versions of the game arrive sometime in 2021. So, how are you going to be playing the game?