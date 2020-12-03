Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-Load and Unlock Times Revealed, US PC Players Can Start Slightly Early
Believe it or not, Cyberpunk 2077 is almost here, and as proof of that, CD Projekt Red has revealed when you’ll be able to pre-load and start playing the game! You can check out the full Cyberpunk 2077 pre-load and unlock map, below.
#Cyberpunk2077 unlock and preload times are here!
P.S. Sorry about that yellow background.😅 pic.twitter.com/XeXCsasadU
— Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) December 3, 2020
For those who can’t see the above tweet for whatever reason, PC players will be able to pre-load Cyberpunk 2077 at on December 7 at 12pm if they purchased the game via GOG and the same day at 5pm if they bought on Steam or the Epic Game Store. Meanwhile, on consoles, PlayStation owners can pre-load on December 1 at 5pm and Xbox owners can pre-load on December 3 at 5pm.
As for unlocks, the console versions will be available at 12am on December 10 regardless of where you live. If you’re playing on PC, the unlock times vary, with some regions actually getting the game slightly before December 10. Here are the unlock times…
- Los Angeles, Dec. 9, 4pm PST
- Mexico City, Dec. 9, 6pm CST
- New York, Dec. 9, 7pm EST
- Bogota, Dec. 9, 7pm COT
- Brasilia, Dec. 9, 9pm BRT
- London, Dec. 10, 12am GMT
- Paris, Dec. 10, 1am CET
- Cairo, Dec. 10, 2am EET
- Johannesburg, Dec. 10, 2am SAST
- Warsaw, Dec. 10, 1am CET
- Istanbul, Dec. 10, 3am TRT
- Moscow, Dec. 10, 3am MSK
- Dubai, Dec. 10, 4am GST
- Beijing, Dec. 10, 8am CST
- Singapore, Dec. 10, 8am SGT
- Seoul, Dec. 10, 9am KST
- Tokyo, Dec. 10, 9 am JST
- Sydney, Dec. 10, 11am AEDT
- Wellington, Dec. 10, 1pm NZDT
Sorry New Zealanders, you’re going to have to wait all the way until the afternoon to get your Cyberpunk on, but then, I guess you’re already used to being out of time with most of the rest of the world.
Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on December 10 (or slightly before), and can be played on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 with better performance via backward compatibility. Full next-gen console optimized versions of the game arrive sometime in 2021. So, how are you going to be playing the game?
Products mentioned in this post
USD 49.94
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter