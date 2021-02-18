Cyberpunk 2077 Becomes More Challenging With The Harder Gameplay Mod
Cyberpunk 2077 is not exactly a challenging game, even at the highest difficulty level, and a new mod that has been released online attempts to fix this issue with some gameplay tweaks.
The Harder Gameplay mod comes in two different versions that change the bonuses that are obtained by improving attributes. This prevents V from becoming too powerful, especially if the player engages in a lot of side content. You can download this new Cyberpunk mod from Nexus Mods.
List of changes - Attributes and Skills: every BONUS you get is reduced, Stamina,
Health, Melee damage, Critical Damage, Crit chance, Memory and Upload time, Evasion,
Reload Speed, Attack Speed, Scope Aim time, etc... I think it is pretty much self-explanatory.
Whatever attributes and skills give you is reduced, a few values stay untouched only.
Changes are mostly 0,33-0,5-0,66-100-150-200% judged from gameplay experience aka educated guess.
The Cyberpunk 2077 modding community has been working hard since the game's release back in December 2020. The many mods that have been released so far introduce new character customization options, a third-person camera, new gameplay mechanics, and even attempt to improve the game's optimization.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia. The game will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S later this year.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
- Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build
your legend on the streets of Night City.
- Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
- Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.
