Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Introduces Police Motorcycle Chases

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been released online attempts to improve how the police reacts to players committing crimes by introducing motorcycle chases.
This new mod will make police motorcycles appear as the player commits crimes. The driving AI is actually quite competent, and the officers can even shoot at the player during the chases.
This mod enables police motorcycle spawns.
It'll take effect automatically when you commit crimes and gain heat.
The chase AI handles motorcycles much better than cars making the chases much more interesting.
The Cyberpunk 2077 Police Motorcycle Chases mod isn't the only mod that attempts to fix and improve the game's experience. Last week, the Sorted Menus mod tweaks the menu system to introduce much better sorting for the dialer, shards, and quests menus.
Info
Tweaks sorting options for a few in-game menus.
Changes
- Dialer menu: fixed broken alphabetical sorting
- Quests menu: sorting by timestamp replaced with sorting by level (ascending)
- Shards menu: sorting by timestamp replaced with alphabetical sorting
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia. The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S versions will be released during the second half of the year, as confirmed last month by CD Projekt RED.
Q: When can we expect the next-gen update for Cyberpunk 2077?
A: For those who are playing the game on next-gen consoles via backwards compatibility, we are planning the free, next-gen update for Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series consoles, and PlayStation 5, this year. We’re aiming for the second half of the year and we’ll reveal more when we have more to share.
