Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Introduces Police Motorcycle Chases

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been released online attempts to improve how the police reacts to players committing crimes by introducing motorcycle chases.

This new mod will make police motorcycles appear as the player commits crimes. The driving AI is actually quite competent, and the officers can even shoot at the player during the chases.

This mod enables police motorcycle spawns.

It'll take effect automatically when you commit crimes and gain heat.

The chase AI handles motorcycles much better than cars making the chases much more interesting.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Police Motorcycle Chases mod isn't the only mod that attempts to fix and improve the game's experience. Last week, the Sorted Menus mod tweaks the menu system to introduce much better sorting for the dialer, shards, and quests menus.

Info

Tweaks sorting options for a few in-game menus. Changes Dialer menu: fixed broken alphabetical sorting

fixed broken alphabetical sorting Quests menu: sorting by timestamp replaced with sorting by level (ascending)

sorting by timestamp replaced with sorting by level (ascending) Shards menu: sorting by timestamp replaced with alphabetical sorting

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia. The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S versions will be released during the second half of the year, as confirmed last month by CD Projekt RED.