Cyberpunk 2077 Feature A Lot Of Important Companions That Haven’t Been Shown Yet

Cyberpunk 2077 is going to feature plenty of companions, and they may even become enemies, depending on the player's choices.

Speaking in a new video aimed at the game's Russian community, Cyberpunk 2077 quest designer Philipp Weber discussed companions, of which there are a lot that have yet to be shown

There actually are quite a few people you can play different quests with that are very important to the story, and they also come with you on specific missions or just on a drive," he says. "Like Jackie, they'll be very important. There's lots of them, and quite important ones that we haven't shown yet.

In Cyberpunk 2077, companions will react to the player's choices, and can even become enemies.

Some of these characters, depending on your choices, you might like and they might like you. And some of those characters might become your enemies. We are making a role-playing game, it's all up to you. Sometimes you might make a friend or a lover, or sometimes you might make an enemy. But it's really important to us to have these characters that can be with you in your story and wherever it makes sense for them to be.

We probably won't have to wait a lot to see more of these Cyberpunk 2077 companions, as a new Night City Wire episode is going to be aired later this week, on September 18th.

Join us on Friday, September 18 at 6PM CEST, at https://twitch.tv/cdprojektred for the 3rd episode of Night City Wire! We'll take you on a tour around Night City, check up on its gangs, and give you a sneak peek into the creation of Cyberpunk2077 original score.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 19th. The game will release on a yet to be confirmed release date on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and X, and Stadia on a yet to be confirmed.