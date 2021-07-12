Cyberpunk 2077 Was the Best Selling Game on the PlayStation Store in June

In just a few days of availability, Cyberpunk 2077 managed to become the top-selling PlayStation 4 game on the PlayStation Store last month.

In a new blog post on the Official PlayStation Blog, it has been confirmed that CDPR's latest role-playing game, which returned to the PlayStation Store on July 21st, was the best selling game in both North America and Europe, ahead of Grand Theft Auto V, FIFA 21, NBA 2K21 and Minecraft. The results are even more impressive considering Sony advises not to play the game on base PlayStation 4 due to issues and performance issues still present.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been removed from the PlayStation Store shortly after its release in December 2020 due to the many glitches and performance issues on base PlayStation 4. The game has now reached a satisfactory level of performance, according to CDP CEO Adam Kiciński, something that will allow the developer to focus on fixes to the general systems.

We have already reached a satisfactory level [of stability]. We have also worked on the overall performance, and we are quite satisfied with that. Of course, we have also fixed bugs and glitches, and we will continue to do so. Over time, we will be introducing fixes to the general systems that players [have pointed out as needing improvement]."

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S later this year.