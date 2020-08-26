Cyberpunk 2077 Has About 29 Models of Cars That Come in Different Variants; Nomad Car Upgrades Detailed

Cyberpunk 2077 is going to feature around 29 different base models of cars, but they will come in different variants, some of them markedly different from the base models.

Speaking with the Official PlayStation Magazine, Pawel Mielniczuk, CD Projekt Red Art Director for Characters and Hard Surfaces, revealed that the upcoming role-playing game will feature about 29 models of cars that will come in countless varieties, including Nomad sets. These Nomad variants will not be simple reskins, as they will come with features that will set them apart from the base models, like anti-mine detectors. These cars also come with no windows, as they are driven using infrared sensors, so players will be able to check out the outside only through an LCD screen. Glitches and noise will be shown on the screen as well, increasing immersion considerably.

Cyberpunk 2077 is setting out to be the role-playing game to get this year, as the experience promises to be much deeper than the one seen in The Witcher 3, according to Senior Level Designer Miles Tost.

I don't know, there's a lot, there's a ton of weapons. How I would summarize this is... I think people tend to forget that Cyberpunk 2077 is an RPG first and foremost. Right? So customization and equipment choices, making choices in the skills you have, the talents, how your character looks, how you choose dialogue, it's the center stage of this experience. I think some people look at this game and think "Oh man, it's first-person and has guns! It's a shooter!" and that's a very surface-level assessment *chuckles* I think in many ways, it's a much, much deeper roleplaying experience than The Witcher 3.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 19th. The game will also release on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Stadia on yet to be confirmed dates.