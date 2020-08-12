Cyberpunk 2077 Is a Much Deeper Roleplaying Experience Than The Witcher 3, Says Dev

There's been lots of Cyberpunk 2077 material for fans to go through in the last couple of days, between the new gameplay videos and the interview where Senior Gameplay Designer Pawel Kapala explained that enemies have been designed not to be 'bullet sponges'.

Today, a new video interview with CD Projekt RED's Senior Level Designer Miles Tost appeared on fansite NetRunner 2077. Tost described Cyberpunk 2077 as a 'much deeper' roleplaying experience compared to the studio's acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

I don't know, there's a lot, there's a ton of weapons. How I would summarize this is... I think people tend to forget that Cyberpunk 2077 is an RPG first and foremost. Right? So customization and equipment choices, making choices in the skills you have, the talents, how your character looks, how you choose dialogue, it's the center stage of this experience. I think some people look at this game and think "Oh man, it's first-person and has guns! It's a shooter!" and that's a very surface-level assessment *chuckles* I think in many ways, it's a much, much deeper roleplaying experience than The Witcher 3.

The CD Projekt RED developer also explained that the team is striving to contextualize blocked doors in Night City wherever possible.

We try. Not everywhere is like that. We can't put a bouncer in front of every door in the world. But in areas we feel it's super obvious, like if there's an area in the main quest with a door you can't enter, in that context, we'll try to put something extra there. But the amount of doors we have in Cyberpunk 2077 will completely dwarf the amount of doors we have in The Witcher 3. At one point in The Witcher 3's development, I counted the amount of doors we have. We have around 2,500 doors for that game. Naturally in a game like this, compared to The Witcher 3, there are far more doors in the world of Cyberpunk.

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming November 19th for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.