Crystal Dynamics Comments On Spider-Man’s PlayStation Exclusivity In Marvel’s Avengers

The PlayStation-exclusive content for Marvel's Avengers has been a major topic of conversation this past week. From the inclusion of Spider-Man as a PlayStation-only champion to the cosmetics and other unlockables that can only be earned in the PlayStation ecosystem, fans have been quite vocal about their thoughts about what's to come in Marvel's Avengers while many haven't had the chance to play the beta yet.

Speaking to Pop Culture Media and ComicBook.com, Co-Head of Crystal Dynamics Scot Amos assuaged fears about the Web-head's exclusivity with the PlayStation brand. This is, to say, that players won't be able to pick up an Xbox or other controller to control Spider-Man on any platform that isn't the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

[W]hen it comes down to choices of where and what Spider-Man can be, that's a relationship question that PlayStation absolutely has the rights to, that as you guys know, with Sony's ownership there, and Marvel with Sony saying, 'Hey, this is something we can do. This is something we can do on this platform.' [...]So we love the idea of being able to bring this character to the PlayStation players. As far as everybody goes, we just announced Hawkeye less than a week ago. We have two characters announced within a matter of five days, the future is bright. People will get fixated on one thing as opposed to, 'Oh by the way, you're going to have hundreds of hours of content and years of storylines coming ahead of us, and new worlds and regions, and new heroes," and more stuff we haven't even announced yet."

Players will be able to check out Marvel's Avengers for themselves this weekend and give the upcoming Crystal Dynamics multiplayer adventure a shot ahead of the September 4th release. The addition of Spider-Man won't be coming to the Avengers roster until Early 2021. For those that have already pre-ordered Marvel's Avengers, an exclusive beta test will begin exclusively on PlayStation 4 from August 7th to 9th. After that, there will be an Open Beta for the weekends of August 14-16 and again on August 21-23. PlayStation 4 owners will not require PlayStation Plus to participate in the Open Beta tests.