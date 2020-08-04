Marvel’s Avengers PlayStation-Exclusive Content Deeper Than Just Everyone’s Favorite Web-Slinger

Marvel's Avengers is only a month one month away and the news is starting to flood out about new heroes and content that's exclusive to the PlayStation ecosystem. Spider-Man was recently announced as an exclusive hero for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game, but it turns out that Crystal Dynamics' support for PlayStation doesn't stop there. In addition to the extra super hero, Marvel's Avengers players on PlayStation will also receive additional in-game challenges as well as a great amount of cosmetic DLC throughout the life of the game.

Community Challenges will be one of the backbones of Marvel's Avengers' live service. Through a number of online challenges for the entire community, players can work together to chip away at (most likely) otherwise massive goals. Crystal Dynamics isn't quite ready to talk about what those Challenges might be, but with how developers are able to track global kill counts, or more importantly how many foxes were petted on Tsushima, these are sure to be large numbers of kills and feats that everyone in the community can chip in just a little bit of effort to overcome. While the global community will be able to take part in these server-wide feats regardless of platform, PlayStation owners will get a little extra each month to work towards and unlock more cosmetics.

Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man Playstation Exclusivity Deal Is Only the First of the Many Deals Sony Is Making – Rumor

On the PlayStation Blog, Community & Social Media Manager for Crystal Dynamics, Andy Wong, wrote a bit more at length about what other exclusive content will be coming for PlayStation owners.

We previously stated that we’re huge Marvel fans, but we’re also PlayStation fans. We are honored to be working with them to provide additional advantages to PlayStation players. PlayStation players will have exclusive access to certain Community Challenges, where the PlayStation Nation will work together to accomplish a goal in order to gain rewards specific to them. When it comes to cosmetics, PlayStation players will have 30-day exclusive access to a Legendary Outfit, Legendary Emote, Epic Takedown, and nameplate for each Super Hero as they are released – this is also for the six launch heroes. In addition, we also have rewards for those with a PlayStation Plus subscription. For each Super Hero added to the game post-launch, Hawkeye included, all PS Plus members will receive a free bundle that contains a Rare Outfit, nameplate, and 100 Credits to celebrate the addition of another Avenger to the roster. At launch, we’ll have a free bundle for Ms. Marvel available for PS Plus members to embiggen our love for Kamala!

This is in addition to the Human Spider himself, so PlayStation owners should feel pretty good about picking up Marvel's Avengers on their preferred platform. For those that have already pre-ordered Marvel's Avengers, an exclusive beta test will begin exclusively on PlayStation 4 from August 7th to 9th. After that, there will be an Open Beta for the weekends of August 14-16 and again on August 21-23. PlayStation 4 owners will not require PlayStation Plus to participate in the Open Beta tests.