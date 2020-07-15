Marvel’s Avengers Announces Beta Dates Revealed, Both Story and Co-op Missions Playable

Marvel’s Avengers doesn’t launch until September, but eager superhero fans will be able to get a preview of the action via a series of betas in August. When you’ll be to jump in depends on whether you’ve pre-ordered the game and what platform you plan to play on. Here’s the full rundown:

August 7 – PS4 pre-order Beta access begins.

August 14 – Xbox One and PC pre-order beta access begins, PS4 open beta also begins.

August 21 - Open beta across all platforms begins.

Square Enix has yet to reveal how long each of these beta sessions will be. The Avengers beta will offer a sampling of what to expect from the game, including single-player campaign and co-op content. Here’s Marvel’s Avengers creative director Shaun Escayg on what players will be getting…

We built the beta in such a way that you can experience most of things that you’ll be doing in the full game. That means playing a piece of the original single-player Avengers story campaign, fighting through co-op missions, experiencing hero and world progression, and exploring War Zones and DROP ZONES, a new kind of mission we’ll talk about in the upcoming War Table stream. This beta is meaty, but it’s only a small part of the finished game.

Haven’t been keeping up with Marvel’s Avengers? Here’s a basic rundown of the game:

Marvel’s Avengers is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Play an Original Story - The game features iconic Heroes as you’ve never seen them before, notable villains, recognizable locations, and awesome powers set in an original Avengers story.

- The game features iconic Heroes as you’ve never seen them before, notable villains, recognizable locations, and awesome powers set in an original Avengers story. Embrace Your Powers - Unlock powerful skills, heroic abilities, and unique gear for each of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to suit your playstyle.

- Unlock powerful skills, heroic abilities, and unique gear for each of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to suit your playstyle. Assemble Online - Up to four players assemble online to defend the Earth from escalating threats that only the Avengers can overcome.

Marvel’s Avengers will arrive on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 4. The game is also coming to Xbox Series X and PS5. A new Avengers War Table presentation will reveal new details about the game on July 29.