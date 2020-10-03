Crysis Remastered PC Update 1.2.0 Packs Ray Tracing Improvements Alongside AI Behavior and Difficulty Level Improvements

Crytek has rolled out Crysis Remastered PC Update 1.2.0 and we’ve got you covered with the full release notes.

The 2nd major update for the PC version of Crysis Remastered weighs in at 2.7GB and includes various new features, performance improvements, and several fixes for reported bugs. PC players will be happy to learn that Crytek has been implementing general CPU improvements and optimizations for Ray Tracing CPU side processing. In addition, AI behavior has been improved and changes have been made to all difficulty levels.

Crytek promises that more CPU improvements are on their way via future updates.

Be sure to check out the full release notes for this new update down below.

Crysis Remastered PC Update 1.2.0 Release Notes General Updates Additions and Improvements Improvements made to all difficulty levels.

Improved AI behavior in order to provide a more challenging experience to players.

Added Nano Suit classic controls to gamepad.

Added advanced sensitivity settings for PC.

Added mouse sensitivity for vehicle controls. Performance Reduced ray tracing artifacts from bright, emissive objects.

Enable volumetric scattering for High and Higher presets.

Optimized ray tracing CPU side processing.

General CPU improvements made. More changes will come in upcoming Patches.

Improved low glossiness ray-tracing support Bug Fixes Fixed a bug that occurred when leaning with character.

Fixed an issue where the action map could reset to default.

Fixed issues with melee attacks and power jumps using the Classic suit mode.

Fixed a bug where the hair color of Korean soldiers changed depending on camera position.

Fixed an issue with the post-process rotations on all entities.

Fixed single tap suit shortcut activation for melee

Fixed multiple issues with HDR.

Fixed an issue where shadows could flicker.

Fixed a bug where Crouch and ADS did not work the same as Sprint (Holding Shift - Sprint is on hold, but when tapping the key it is on toggle.)

Fixed blending issues between shadow cascades.

Fixed issues with objects/water collision particles.

Fixed an issue where using Alt + Tab during full-screen mode reset resolution to the desktop’s default resolution. Known issues Using ESET antivirus while playing Crysis Remastered can cause a memory leak ultimately resulting in a crash. Disabling the AV while playing the game is a possible workaround. (Please do it at your own risk!)

Pressing Alt + Tab may cause lag.

The game may crash at loading when Windows username is set to Persian language. (Contact - Island).

VFX for Korean truck explosions are missing.

Using Borderless Display mode locks the game to the Display's refresh rate.

Crysis Remastered is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.