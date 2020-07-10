Crysis Remastered Isn’t Delayed on the Nintendo Switch After All

Crysis Remastered was supposed to get a release date last week, but instead, Crytek delayed the game at the last moment. This move followed the leak of the Crytek Remastered trailer and some screenshots that didn’t particularly impress most fans. The game is now without a specific release date on most platforms, with one exception – the Nintendo Switch. Yes, Crytek went ahead and announced a July release date for the Switch version of Crysis Remastered today.

Crysis Fans, You may have seen our last update about the Crysis Remastered release, and we have good news for you: We can confirm that Crysis will still be coming to Nintendo Switch on July 23rd! Watch this space for further updates.https://t.co/2JnfyC7jRE pic.twitter.com/W6W3DDypgv — Crysis (@Crysis) July 10, 2020

Nintendo Wants To Extend The Switch Life Cycle To Continue Focusing On A Single Platform; Console’s Hybrid Form Will Influence Nintendo’s Future Hardware

July 23 was rumored to be the original release date for all versions of Crysis Remastered. It’s hard not to be just a bit cynical about this move. Games aren’t expected to look as good on the Switch, so it sort of seems like Crytek decided to just release that version as originally planned without doing any more work on it. But hey, let’s look at the positive side -- if you’re a Switch owner who doesn’t mind a few visual sacrifices, you can play Crysis Remastered on the go before anybody else. Haven’t been keeping up with Crysis Remastered? Here’s a quick official description:

Crysis Remastered will feature the original game’s single-player campaign alongside high-quality textures, an HD texture pack, improved art assets, temporal anti-aliasing, SSDO, SVOGI, state-of-the-art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, parallax occlusion mapping, and particle effects (where applicable). Further additions like volumetric fog and shafts of light, software-based ray tracing, and screen space reflections deliver a major visual upgrade to this classic FPS experience.

Crysis Remastered hits the Nintendo Switch on July 23. As mentioned, the PC, Xbox One, and PS4 versions don’t have a solid release date yet, but Crytek has said the delay should only be a “few weeks” long.