Upcoming Hunt Showdown Update 1.7 Enables 60FPS on PS5 and XSX; Performance Update for PS4/XO Next Year

The upcoming Hunt Showdown update 1.7 will enable 60FPS on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the game’s development team has announced.

In a new post on Reddit, the developer writes that the game’s upcoming patch will remove the current 30FPS cap on both next-gen consoles, allowing PS5 and XSX owners to play the title in 60FPS.

“We would like to announce that with Update 1.7 we will remove the cap of 30 FPS for the Xbox Series S/X and PS5”, the post reads. “This will allow those of you on the newest generation of consoles to play Hunt at up to 60FPS.”

“The team is always working to improve the gameplay experience for as many players as we can. A lot of big features are coming with Update 1.7 such as the reconnect support feature and custom loadouts. So, we felt this was the perfect time to add one more long-standing community request to that list.”

In addition, the developer has promised that next year, the team intends to improve the game’s performance on last-gen consoles, ensuring that the game runs at a stable 30FPS on both the base PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

“In the new year, we will be working to bring some improvements to the previous generation of consoles. Our next step will be to ensure a consistent and stable 30 FPS for all our players on Xbox One & Playstation 4.”

Good news for fans of the game on consoles. We’ll update you as soon as we learn more about the upcoming updates.

Released back in 2019 across PC and Xbox One, Hunt Showdown is a competitive first-person PvP bounty hunting game from Crytek. The title was released for PlayStation 4 in 2019.